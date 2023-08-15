Mercy Iowa City financial investor calls for financial, legal review after acquisition announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City investor Preston Hollow Community Capital is calling for a financial and legal review after the University of Iowa announced plans to acquire the hospital.

Preston Hollow said it invested more than $41 million in Mercy Iowa City in 2018. Now the hospital is expected to be bought by the University of Iowa for $20 million.

That $20 million offer comes two years after the Gazette reported Mercy Iowa City leadership was offered $605 million to have University of Iowa Health Care take ownership.

“In less than a year, Mercy Iowa City (MIC) has experienced a liquidity decline of more than 50% and a downgrade in its credit rating that accelerated the hospital’s financial free fall,” Preston Hollow said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mercy Iowa City filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code as part of the plan to have the University of Iowa acquire all operating facilities and key assets of the hospital.

“Preston Hollow Community Capital has requested the court appoint an examiner in line with longstanding provisions of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code,” Preston Hollow said. “This step will help maximize financial recovery for all creditors, including the pensions of hospital employees and retirees, while at the same time ensuring the sale process is fair and accurately reflects the hospital’s overall value to the community.”

The hospital’s credit rating was downgraded in March 2023, after having outstanding debt at the close of the 2022 budget year.

On Aug. 7 after the announcement of the purchase of Mercy Iowa City, Preston Hollow said they advised the hospital to recapitalize, but it failed to do so.

The financial investor also requested the hospital be placed in a court-appointed receivership to stabilize itself from unsustainable financial loss in July.

The Iowa Board of Regents voted to approve the University’s $20 million bid to acquire Mercy Iowa City last week.

