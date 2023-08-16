Dry and comfortable through Friday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a gorgeous afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, we’ll have temperatures in the 50s with a clear sky. Wednesday morning we’ll start the day with lots of sunshine, which will continue for the entire day with afternoon highs reaching the low 80s.

We’ll be dry and in the 80s through the remainder of the workweek before the heat returns this weekend. Highs will be in the 90s starting Saturday and stick around through the beginning of next week.

