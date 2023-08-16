Indianola family brings vintage soda fountain to Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Fair goers looking for a bit of nostalgia can check out the Old Fashioned Soda Fountain, right off the Grand Concourse.

It draws thousands of visitors each fair with a menu of ice cream, flavored Cokes, and Root Beer floats.

Over the years, it’s become a family business.

The owner, Larry McConnell, said his children both operate stands of their own.

“When you have kids, you just want them to be good people, and be part of the family business,” McConnell said.

This marks the fountain’s 29th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.