Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.
FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Mercy Iowa City financial investor calls for financial, legal review after acquisition announced
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez throws to first after forcing out Kansas City...
Royals vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Senator Chuck Grassley has agreed to a debate with challenger Michael Franken on October 6.
Sen. Grassley trusting judicial process as Trump faces fourth indictment

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King
Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
Testimony will continue Wednesday in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020...
LIVE: Testimony continues Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal