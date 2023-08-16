One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County

One person died and four others were injured in a head-on crash in Dubuque County Sunday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and four others were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Dubuque County on Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the area of Highway 151 and Gehl Lane near Cascade.

Officers said one car was going the wrong way in the northbound lane of the highway before hitting an oncoming car.

ISP said the driver of the car going the wrong way, Ben Nelson, of Des Moines, died.

The driver of the second car and three others went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two of them are 17-year-olds from Italy, and the third is an 18-year-old from Spain.

The crash remains under investigation.

