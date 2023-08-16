Sunshine and southwesterly winds for Wednesday

Expect a warm and breezy Wednesday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A rather decent day is expected for the middle of the week in the area, with an incoming cold front set to make some minor changes.

Temperatures today will wind up just a little bit higher today, thanks to southwest winds that could be between 10 to 20 mph at times. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s by afternoon, after several hours of sunshine.

A cold front arrives tonight, bringing an area of some clouds and a really slim chance of an isolated shower. The bigger difference will be a wind shift, with northwesterly breezes in place for Thursday. These will give us a modest setback for our temperatures, keeping things in the upper 70s or lower 80s for the rest of the work week. Don’t worry, we’ll still have plenty of sunshine to go with it.

Highs make a bigger leap this weekend, getting back into the 90s. Sunday looks rather hot indeed, with heat index readings above 100 very likely. Consider the potential for stifling heat in your plans this weekend.

