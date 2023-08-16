Very dry and hot stretch ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves southeast across the state brings a rain chance to our north. The opportunity itself is very slight with the northeast zone favored overnight for a shower or storm. Northwest surface winds take over Thursday and Friday with a very comfortable air mass. We could also see a return of Canadian Wildfire smoke for a couple of days. As this could reach the surface air quality could be affected later Thursday and Friday. Heat builds for the weekend with highs reaching 90 and staying that way through at least next Wednesday. Have a great night!

