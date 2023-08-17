Comfortable end to the week with high heat starting this weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some pleasant weather will be present for the rest of the work week before things heat up significantly. Northwesterly breezes will keep our highs down today, likely reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Those same winds will be dragging in some wildfire smoke from Canada, both aloft and at the surface. Expect a haziness to the sky and worse air quality starting toward evening today, lasting through at least Friday. Temperatures make a leap into the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday, taking another jump into the upper 90s on Sunday. Little relief from the heat and higher humidity is seen for several more days after that.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County
Testimony will continue Wednesday in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020...
Testimony continues Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, August 17, 2023
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Very dry and hot stretch ahead
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Highs reach the low 80s today.
Sunshine and southwesterly winds for Wednesday