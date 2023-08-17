Comfortable end to the week with high heat starting this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some pleasant weather will be present for the rest of the work week before things heat up significantly. Northwesterly breezes will keep our highs down today, likely reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Those same winds will be dragging in some wildfire smoke from Canada, both aloft and at the surface. Expect a haziness to the sky and worse air quality starting toward evening today, lasting through at least Friday. Temperatures make a leap into the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday, taking another jump into the upper 90s on Sunday. Little relief from the heat and higher humidity is seen for several more days after that.

