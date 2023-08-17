Hawkeyes men’s basketball team to play in 2023 Rady Children’s Invitational

An Iowa Hawkeye logo is seen on a basketball before an NCAA college basketball game between...
An Iowa Hawkeye logo is seen on a basketball before an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Michigan, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team is set to play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the opening game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational on Nov. 23, Sports San Diego announced Thursday.

The game starts at 2 p.m., and it will be followed by a 4:30 p.m. game between Seton Hall and USC.

Iowa will then play against either the Pirates or Trojans at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Nov. 23

  • 2 p.m. -- Oklahoma v. Iowa (FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Seton Hall vs. USC (FS1)

Nov. 24

  • 2:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall/USC (FOX)
  • 5:00 p.m. -- Iowa vs. Seton Hall/USC (FOX)

The Thanksgiving holiday tournament will take place at LionTree Arena at UC San Diego in La Jolla, California.

The last game between Iowa and Oklahoma was a 93-91 win for the Hawkeyes in the 1987 NCAA Tournament.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 per two-game session.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County
Testimony will continue Wednesday in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020...
Testimony continues Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’
Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says