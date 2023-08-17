LIVE: Trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell enters sixth day

Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts...
Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts the morning ten year old Breasia Terrell was reported missing.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is entering a sixth day for the man on trial in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is accused of killing Breasia Terrell. She disappeared in July 2020. Fishermen found her body months later.

WATCH HERE:

On Wednesday, special agent Cameron Smith testified about the evidence collected.

Some of those items included a hatchet and rag found in Dinkins’ car.

Smith testified no DNA or blood of Breasia’s was found on any of those items. The state also noted none of Dinkins’ DNA was found either.

Smith couldn’t say if the items were tested for bleach, but the state pointed out bleach removes DNA.

Police say Walmart security footage showed Dinkins buying bleach the morning Breasia vanished.

Detective Elizabeth Tharp also testified.

She says she recognized the smell in the trunk of Dinkin’s car.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County
Testimony will continue Wednesday in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020...
Testimony continues Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’

Latest News

New technology at two Iowa airports could have people moving through Transportation Security...
New facial recognition technology at Iowa airports keeps lines moving faster
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, August 17, 2023
83-year old distance runner from Quad Cities still running strong
83-year-old distance runner from Quad Cities still running strong
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’