LIVE: Trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell enters sixth day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is entering a sixth day for the man on trial in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is accused of killing Breasia Terrell. She disappeared in July 2020. Fishermen found her body months later.

On Wednesday, special agent Cameron Smith testified about the evidence collected.

Some of those items included a hatchet and rag found in Dinkins’ car.

Smith testified no DNA or blood of Breasia’s was found on any of those items. The state also noted none of Dinkins’ DNA was found either.

Smith couldn’t say if the items were tested for bleach, but the state pointed out bleach removes DNA.

Police say Walmart security footage showed Dinkins buying bleach the morning Breasia vanished.

Detective Elizabeth Tharp also testified.

She says she recognized the smell in the trunk of Dinkin’s car.

