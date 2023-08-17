New facial recognition technology at Iowa airports keeps lines moving faster

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New technology at Iowa airports could have people moving through Transportation Security Administration lines faster.

Around two dozen airports across the country, including the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids and the Des Moines International Airport, are now using the CAT2 machines, which use facial recognition.

Officials said the technology will provide a more secure experience for passengers by reducing the element of human error.

The machine takes a picture and matches it to a person’s photo ID to confirm identities.

The Des Moines International Airport has been using the machines since May as part of a pilot project.

So far, TSA reports a 99 percent accuracy rate.

People can still opt out and be screened by agents, but many say they are on board if it gets them through the security faster.

“It was very fast,” Shannon Dill, a visitor from Baltimore, said. “I didn’t know what they were doing. It just said step up, gave them my ID, it blinked, and I walked away.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.