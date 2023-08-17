Smokey skies return followed by a heat wave

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures begin warming tomorrow, jumping to the 90s by the weekend and stay dry and hot through next week. Tonight, look for overnight lows to still be quite comfortable, dipping to the lower 50s. You may still want to keep the windows closed though with wildfire smoke getting pulled down into the Midwest thanks to northwest winds. Look for smoke to linger tomorrow, leading to hazy skies and poor air quality at times. For the weekend, we’ll warm to around 90 on Saturday with highs jumping to the mid-upper 90s on Sunday. Humidity will also be on the rise and heat indexes could reach the triple digits during the hottest hours Sunday-Tuesday.

