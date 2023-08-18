Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges

Leo Christopher Kelly(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for his involvement in the riots in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

A federal jury found Leo Kelly guilty on all seven charges in May 2023.

According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, Kelly was one of the very few rioters who breached the Senate Chamber during his participation in the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Kelly ascended the Senate Dais, leafed through sensitive documents, and took photos of them. He then sent the photos that he took in the Senate Chamber to multiple individuals.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution and fines.

Eight other Iowans have been convicted or pleaded guilty to date in the January 6th attack.

