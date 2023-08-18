German WWII rail car travels through Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A piece of history passed through Davenport. An authentic German rail car from WWII stopped by Beit Shalom community building on its way to its new home at the Iowa Danville Station Museum.

The rail car is 30′ long, 10′ wide, and weighs 10 tons.

The museum was looking for something to house Anne and Margot Frank’s postcards.

“We have been trying for several years to get a pre World War Two railcar to Danville to house the postcards in,” said Janet Hesler, Museum Director of Danville Station Museum. “One was found in Macedonia, but that fell through one in Poland but likewise that one fell through.”

However last summer a couple in Germany found an authentic rail car that was build during WWII and was used in the Holocaust.

“Cars like this one carry Jews from their homes to the concentration camps with a goal of extermination,” said Claudia Korenke who found the rail car. “People were confined during the transport.”

The main task for the museum was how to pay for the rail car.

“That is when the destination Iowa grant money from Iowa Economic Development opened up and we were awarded a grant to purchase, restore and ship the railcar to Iowa,” said Hesler.

For Hesler, adding this rail car to the Anne Frank collection exhibit was always a dream.

“Without our committee and without the Danville communities help behind the scenes, this would have remained the dream,” said Hesler.

The museum’s next dream is to build a structure to protect the rail car from the harsh Iowa weather.

The Danville Station Museum hopes to become the center of Holocaust education in the state.

If you would like to help support the project of building a structure for the rail car, please contact Allan Ross at aross@jfqc.org or (309) 793-1300.

