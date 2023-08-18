Heat returns this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 50s and a sunny sky. But this morning’s sunrise was hazy due to wildfire smoke in the area. We’ll have a hazy sky through this afternoon and those who are particularly sensitive to air quality should stay inside. Highs today will be comfortable, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Enjoy the 80s today because the heat will return this weekend.

Starting on Saturday highs will be above 90 through next week. Heat indexes this weekend could reach the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday evening. In addition to the heat, we’ll be in a very dry weather pattern with little to no precipitation for the next several days.

