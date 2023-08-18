Heat wave on the way

The heat is on as we head into the weekend!
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The heat is on as we head into the weekend! Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 60s with overnight temperatures beyond tonight only down to around 70. Saturday begins our warm-up as highs climb to around 90. Dew points will also be on the rise and it will feel quite muggy this weekend and next week. Combine the heat with the humidity and we’ll see heat indexes in the triple digits by Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look similar. Highs in the 90s continue throughout next week as many kids head back to school. Sunshine and dry weather continue too with only a small chance for rain by next weekend.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Temperatures begin warming tomorrow, jumping to the 90s by the weekend and stay dry and hot...
Smokey skies return followed by a heat wave