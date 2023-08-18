Last-minute entry to Iowa State Fair yodeling contest wins over fairgoers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A musician from Nashville won over fairgoers in Des Moines on Thursday with an impromptu yodeling performance.

KCCI reports Annie Clements, a bassist, on tour with singer Maren Morris, joined in on the yodeling contest just hours before performing at the grandstand that night.

Clements said she noticed there was a small turnout for the contest, so when organizers asked for volunteers, she accepted the challenge.

She said she had never yodeled before, but her performance earned her a tie for first place.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.