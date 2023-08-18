LIVE: Testimony continues Friday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The first full week of testimony will wrap up Friday for the man on trial in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is charged with kidnapping and killing Breasia Terrell.

Breasia disappeared in July 2020, the night she stayed with Dinkins’ at his home. Fishermen found her body eight months later in Clinton County.

Testimony Thursday featured forensic experts from the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia.

One expert said hundreds of fibers found on a machete in Dinkins’ camper indicated it was cleaned with a cloth, but the defense questioned its link to Breasia’s death.

A third analyst testified that none of Breasia’s DNA was found on these key pieces of evidence. That includes swabs taken from Dinkins.

