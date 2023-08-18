LIVE: Testimony continues Friday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

The first full week of testimony will wrap up Friday for the man on trial in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The first full week of testimony will wrap up Friday for the man on trial in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is charged with kidnapping and killing Breasia Terrell.

WATCH HERE:

Breasia disappeared in July 2020, the night she stayed with Dinkins’ at his home. Fishermen found her body eight months later in Clinton County.

Testimony Thursday featured forensic experts from the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia.

One expert said hundreds of fibers found on a machete in Dinkins’ camper indicated it was cleaned with a cloth, but the defense questioned its link to Breasia’s death.

A third analyst testified that none of Breasia’s DNA was found on these key pieces of evidence. That includes swabs taken from Dinkins.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’
Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts...
Trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell enters sixth day

Latest News

A musician from Nashville won over fairgoers in Des Moines on Thursday with an impromptu...
Last-minute entry to Iowa State Fair yodeling contest wins over fairgoers
The Iowa State Fair.
2023 Iowa State Fair could set new attendance record
The German WWII rail car sitting outside the Beit Shalom Jewish Community building.
German WWII rail car travels through Davenport
Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Schools left waiting for guidance on book law