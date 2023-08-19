OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The heat wave begins today! We started Saturday with temperatures in the 60s, but highs this afternoon will climb into the low 90s. Tonight, lows will only cool into the low 70s with a mostly clear sky.

It will be even hotter on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90s. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s and 100s with a mix of sun and clouds through Friday.

