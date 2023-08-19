Humane society takes in displaced cats from Maui, preps them for adoption

Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.
By Sebastian Robertson, KING
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KING) - Workers from Seattle Humane are taking custody of more than a dozen cats flown as cargo from Maui as the state of Hawaii recovers from devastating wildfires.

Hawaii-based nonprofit Good Cat Network coordinated the handoff. The nonprofit said this will allow its team to focus on the growing need on their home island.

The rescued cats were in foster homes spread out across Hawaii until just over a week ago.

On Aug. 8, a series of fires broke out across the island of Maui where thousands of pets remain missing.

The Seattle Humane staff said they’re confident the cats taken in will quickly find new homes once available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

