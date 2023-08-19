Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California

Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is headed for Mexico’s Baja California and the U.S. National Hurricane Center is predicting “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday. Officials as far north as Los Angeles are scrambling to get the homeless off the streets, set up shelters and prepare for evacuations.

Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night and then surge northward and enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary remains a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, down from 145 mph.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
The Iowa State Fair.
2023 Iowa State Fair could set new attendance record
A musician from Nashville won over fairgoers in Des Moines on Thursday with an impromptu...
Last-minute entry to Iowa State Fair yodeling contest wins over fairgoers
Leo Christopher Kelly
Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges
Testimony will continue Wednesday in the bench trial for Henry Dinkins, charged in the 2020...
Testimony continues Friday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

Latest News

Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan...
‘There’s still life’: Crews working to save Maui’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-month-old found safe; suspect still at large
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that...
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week