Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters battling wildfires in western Canada have received help from reinforcements and milder weather, after the nation’s worst fire season on record destroyed structures, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. But the firefighters were nowhere close to declaring victory Saturday, especially with drier and windier weather forecast for the coming days.

No deaths have been reported. Officials say a majority of residents have evacuated Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories’ capital, and firefighters have kept a wildfire 6 miles from the city. British Columbia Premier David Eby has declared an emergency for the entire province, where more than 30,000 people are under evacuation orders due to encroaching fires.

