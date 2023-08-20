Dangerous heat for most of the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Even higher temperatures and heat indexes are in this afternoon’s forecast.

Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat indexes in the 100s. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to drink lots of water and take lots of breaks. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our entire area through 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Remember heat is the number 1 severe weather killer.

We’ll continue to have temperatures in the 90s through the upcoming workweek with heat indexes in the 100s potentially through Thursday. It will be a hot & humid start to the school year with little to no precipitation.

