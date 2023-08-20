The start of a heat wave

The heat and humidity is here to say for a while!
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The heat and humidity is here to say for a while! Temperatures soar even further tomorrow, topping out in the mid 90s with heat indexes in the triple digits at times. This trend continues through much of next week. Prolonged periods of heat like this are what makes heat most dangerous. Remember to take this seriously and try to limit strenuous activities outdoors during the hottest parts of the day. If you are outside, take breaks and stay hydrated with plenty of water, even if you are not feeling thirsty. Relief from the heat comes by next weekend in the form of a slim rain chance and temperatures returning to the mid 80s.

