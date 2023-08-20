Staying hot this week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We head into the work week with continued hot, dry weather. Afternoon highs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each top out in the mid to upper 90s with humid air. It will feel like the 100s for several hours each afternoon. Some could even reach actual temperatures in the 100s, especially Wednesday. Prolonged periods of heat like this are what makes heat most dangerous. Drink plenty of water this week and try to limit time outdoors when possible, staying in air conditioned buildings. Temperatures do back off a bit by next weekend but dry weather looks to persist.

