Staying hot this week

We head into the work week with continued hot, dry weather.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We head into the work week with continued hot, dry weather. Afternoon highs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each top out in the mid to upper 90s with humid air. It will feel like the 100s for several hours each afternoon. Some could even reach actual temperatures in the 100s, especially Wednesday. Prolonged periods of heat like this are what makes heat most dangerous. Drink plenty of water this week and try to limit time outdoors when possible, staying in air conditioned buildings. Temperatures do back off a bit by next weekend but dry weather looks to persist.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Royals vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 19
Authorities in Connecticut say a young boy is fighting her his life after he was ejected from a...
Police: Child suffers critical injuries in crash after being ejected from car carrying 10 people
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the...
Driver dodges tornado on interstate

Latest News

Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
The heat and humidity is here to say for a while!
The start of a heat wave