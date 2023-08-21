16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert

Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related illness, and 16 of them were taken to the hospital.(ZUMA Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – In Texas, 16 people were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert.

It happened on Saturday in the Woodlands, just north of Houston.

The venue was outdoors, and temperatures were in the triple digits.

Officials with Montgomery County Hospitals said 35 people were treated by medical professionals.

All of those who were treated are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Authorities say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot at her clothing store after a...
Store owner killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind

Latest News

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
The girl was killed while her father was at work, authorities said. (Source: KHOU/GONZALEZ...
Family of slain 11-year-old girl reacts to suspect's arrest