Dangerous heat wave continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a very hot afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Today’s heat indexes were in the 90s and 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Wednesday at 9 p.m. It won’t cool off much overnight with lows in the 70s. We’ll have sunshine and a few clouds on Tuesday, but the main hazard will be the heat. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the low to mid 90s with heat indexes as high as 111 possible.

The high heat will continue on both Wednesday and Thursday with actual temperatures reaching the 100s. It won’t cool off much on Friday with highs in the low 90s. The heat wave will finally come to an end this weekend as highs drop into the 70s and 80s.

