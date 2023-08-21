Gov. Reynolds to join other governors to address border security

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will take part in a news conference Monday with other governors to...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will take part in a news conference Monday with other governors to address efforts at the U.S. and Mexico border.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will join a group of other governors to take part in a news conference Monday to address efforts at the U.S. and Mexico Border.

Earlier this month, Reynolds deployed more than 100 Iowa national guard soldiers to the border.

Their mission is being paid for with COVID-19 relief money.

Reynolds said the soldiers are helping with border patrol tasks including preventing illegal crossings, and the flow of deadly drugs.

Reynolds is one of at least six Republican governors to send National Guard troops to the southern border in Texas.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Authorities say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot at her clothing store after a...
Store owner killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the...
Driver dodges tornado on interstate
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind

Latest News

Gaylen Dewing, left, and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck,...
More hearings begin soon for Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline. Where does the project stand?
As students get ready to start school on Wednesday, a barbershop in Grinnell offered free...
Grinnell barbershop gives free haircuts for kids ahead of new school year
We head into the work week with continued hot, dry weather.
First Alert Forecast
US, Japan and Australia plan joint navy drills in disputed South China Sea, Philippine...
US, Japan and Australia plan joint navy drills in disputed South China Sea, Philippine officials say