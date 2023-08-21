Iowa State Fair Straw Poll finds Biden, Trump, Wagner leading their political parties

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Fairgoers picked Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Raymond Wagner to lead their respective parties during a Straw Poll conducted at the Iowa State Fair this year.

The unscientific poll is just for fun and is meant to promote voter registration and participation. More than 4,700 fair goers stopped by the Iowa Secretary of State’s booth to cast their vote during the fair.

The results come after the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll that found similar results.

The Secretary of State’s Office released the following results from the Straw Poll on Monday:

DEMOCRATS

  • Joe Biden – 66.97%, 732 votes
  • Robert F. Kennedy – 18.76%, 205 votes
  • Marianne Williamson – 14.27%, 156 votes

REPUBLICANS

  • Ryan Binkley – .76%, 27 votes
  • Doug Burgum – 2.72%, 96 votes
  • Ron DeSantis – 15.31%, 541 votes
  • Larry Elder – .45%, 16 votes
  • Nikki Haley – 3.76%, 133 votes
  • Will Hurd – 1.05%, 37 votes
  • Asa Hutchinson – 3.4%, 120 votes
  • Perry Johnson – 6.23%, 220 votes
  • Mike Pence – 2.74%, 97 votes
  • Vivek Ramaswamy – 9.37%, 331 votes
  • Tim Scott – 11.09%, 392 votes
  • Francis Suarez – .65%, 23 votes
  • Donald Trump – 42.47%, 1501 votes

LIBERTARIANS

  • Aaron Avouris – 7.69%, 11 votes
  • Kevin Babicz – 3.5%, 5 votes
  • Melissa Biondi – 7.69%, 11 votes
  • Russell DeLeon – 2.1%, 3 votes
  • David Reed DeSilva – 5.59%, 8 votes
  • David Dunlap – 4.2%, 6 votes
  • Charles Griffith Ferry – 3.5%, 5 votes
  • Antonio Gagnon – 2.8%, 4 votes
  • Hugo Valdez Garcia – 6.99%, 10 votes
  • Jacob Hornberger – 4.2%, 6 votes
  • Seymour Art Lee – .7%, 1 vote
  • Beau Lindsey – 0%, 0 votes
  • Mike ter Maat – 2.8%, 4 votes
  • Lars Mapstead – 2.1%, 3 votes
  • Chase Oliver – 18.88%, 27 votes
  • Joshua Rodriguez – 1.4%, 2 votes
  • Jon Stewart – 5.59%, 8 votes
  • Kevin Tucker – 0%, 0 votes
  • Nathan J. Vaught Jr. – 1.4%, 2 votes
  • Raymond Dude Wagner – 18.88%, 27 votes

