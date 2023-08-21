Iowa State Fair Straw Poll finds Biden, Trump, Wagner leading their political parties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Fairgoers picked Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Raymond Wagner to lead their respective parties during a Straw Poll conducted at the Iowa State Fair this year.

The unscientific poll is just for fun and is meant to promote voter registration and participation. More than 4,700 fair goers stopped by the Iowa Secretary of State’s booth to cast their vote during the fair.

The results come after the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll that found similar results.

The Secretary of State’s Office released the following results from the Straw Poll on Monday:

DEMOCRATS

Joe Biden – 66.97%, 732 votes

Robert F. Kennedy – 18.76%, 205 votes

Marianne Williamson – 14.27%, 156 votes

REPUBLICANS

Ryan Binkley – .76%, 27 votes

Doug Burgum – 2.72%, 96 votes

Ron DeSantis – 15.31%, 541 votes

Larry Elder – .45%, 16 votes

Nikki Haley – 3.76%, 133 votes

Will Hurd – 1.05%, 37 votes

Asa Hutchinson – 3.4%, 120 votes

Perry Johnson – 6.23%, 220 votes

Mike Pence – 2.74%, 97 votes

Vivek Ramaswamy – 9.37%, 331 votes

Tim Scott – 11.09%, 392 votes

Francis Suarez – .65%, 23 votes

Donald Trump – 42.47%, 1501 votes

LIBERTARIANS

Aaron Avouris – 7.69%, 11 votes

Kevin Babicz – 3.5%, 5 votes

Melissa Biondi – 7.69%, 11 votes

Russell DeLeon – 2.1%, 3 votes

David Reed DeSilva – 5.59%, 8 votes

David Dunlap – 4.2%, 6 votes

Charles Griffith Ferry – 3.5%, 5 votes

Antonio Gagnon – 2.8%, 4 votes

Hugo Valdez Garcia – 6.99%, 10 votes

Jacob Hornberger – 4.2%, 6 votes

Seymour Art Lee – .7%, 1 vote

Beau Lindsey – 0%, 0 votes

Mike ter Maat – 2.8%, 4 votes

Lars Mapstead – 2.1%, 3 votes

Chase Oliver – 18.88%, 27 votes

Joshua Rodriguez – 1.4%, 2 votes

Jon Stewart – 5.59%, 8 votes

Kevin Tucker – 0%, 0 votes

Nathan J. Vaught Jr. – 1.4%, 2 votes

Raymond Dude Wagner – 18.88%, 27 votes

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.