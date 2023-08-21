Kirkville Community Church

Kirkville Summer Festival at Kirkville City Park. August 26th. Beginning at 10am. Fun for all ages, Bike show 12 - 2pm. Register at 11am. Kids games and activities all day. Cornhole Tournament - Sign up at 1pm. Bags fly at 2pm. Food trucks and vendors all day. Slip N Slid as well as live music at 6pm. Come join the fun. August 26th Kirkville Park.
(Submitted photo)
By Tom Beougher
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

