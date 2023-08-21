New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two

Clayton County Sheriff's Office
Clayton County Sheriff's Office(Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLGA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a Clayton County incident on July 29 in which two men were severely injured after falling out of a pickup truck when it accelerated rapidly.

In a press release on Monday, the sheriff’s office said the two men that were injured in the incident were 24-year-old William Gross and 21-year-old Brett Gross, both of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Both were rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. William Gross died on July 31 from those injuries. Brett Gross was treated and later released.

Investigators said the incident happened on Domino Road near Volga Campground when three pickup trucks were rapidly accelerating in succession.

The third and final truck involved was being driven by 24-year-old Tucker Baker, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

The truck reportedly had seven people in it at the time of the incident. The two that were injured were sitting on the tailgate and were unable to remain seated due to the rapid acceleration, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else involved in this incident was injured.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the case has been presented to the Clayton County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Dangerous heat for most of the workweek
Authorities say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot at her clothing store after a...
Store owner killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind

Latest News

Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts...
LIVE: Testimony resumes Monday in trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old girl in Davenport
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will take part in a news conference Monday with other governors to...
Gov. Reynolds to join other governors to address border security
Gaylen Dewing, left, and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck,...
More hearings begin soon for Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline. Where does the project stand?
As students get ready to start school on Wednesday, a barbershop in Grinnell offered free...
Grinnell barbershop gives free haircuts for kids ahead of new school year