Very hot and humid conditions expected this week

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through at least Wednesday evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures and dew points stay quite high for the next few days, combining for potentially dangerous conditions.

Sunshine mixed with a few clouds will be common today, with patchy fog possible early. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s on the thermometer and will combine with still-muggy conditions to push heat index values today toward 100 degrees.

The main thrust of the excessive heat this week will be around Tuesday through Thursday, as thermometer temperatures get into the upper 90s or even low 100s. Dew points will be in the 70s, which will mean heat index readings easily at 105 or higher, potentially pushing past 110 for at least a few hours each day. This type of heat is dangerous for extended periods of time.

Try and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible, especially things like outdoor work or exercise. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, and lightweight clothing, and try to take frequent breaks in an air conditioned space. Don’t forget about checking for people or pets in your vehicle before getting out; don’t leave them in a closed, unairconditioned car for any length of time.

A cold front by Friday brings some temperature relief for the weekend, but little in the way of rainfall. Only slight amounts are possible by the end of next weekend.

