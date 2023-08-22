Excessive Heat Warning in effect as heat wave builds

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will continue to climb for a few more days, and will push heat index values into a dangerous category along with it.

A little bit of patchy fog is possible during the morning today, giving way to a lot of sunshine through most of the day. This will allow our high temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s, with dew points into the 70s. These two factors combine to creat heat indices in the 105-115 degree range today, with similar heat indices the next couple of days to follow. This is as air temperatures climb a little further toward or even reaching 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will provide little relief from the heat, likely only dropping into the upper 70s. There will be a little bit of a southwest breeze on Wednesday to try and provide some relief from the heat, but it will also serve to pull in that slightly warmer air.

Try and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible, especially things like outdoor work or exercise. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, and lightweight clothing, and try to take frequent breaks in an air conditioned space. Don’t forget about checking for people or pets in your vehicle before getting out; don’t leave them in a closed, unairconditioned car for any length of time.

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

A cold front will move through later on Friday, which will feature highs in the low 90s. The change will be more noticeable by the weekend, when upper 70s to low 80s are more likely. Unfortunately, precipitation still looks generally unlikely during this time.

