LIVE: Testimony continues Tuesday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

Testimony is entering a ninth day for the Davenport man accused of murdering Breasia Terrell.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is entering a ninth day for the Davenport man accused of murdering Breasia Terrell.

The lead police investigator in the case was the only witness to take the stand on Monday.

The defense said Henry Dinkins was considered the main suspect since the day Breasia was reported missing in July 2020.

They argue police did investigate other suspects, or test any evidence that could disprove this theory.

Prosecutors say Dinkins never told anyone Breasia was gone, or called 911 to report her missing.

“If he wants to not be looked at, if he didn’t truly do anything, he would not be changing articles of clothing and doing all these other things,” Det. Evan Obert, lead investigator, said.

Prosecutors focused on two bottles of bleach Dinkins bought in Clinton the morning Breasia disappeared.

They said it didn’t make any sense for him to go to another city to buy bleach.

