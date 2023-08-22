Parents call for justice after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A mother and father from Nebraska are devastated over the death of their 1-year-old daughter, who police say was left in a hot car outside her day care.

Ra’Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car Monday at Kidz of the Future Child Development Center in Omaha. Police were called to the day care shortly after 3 p.m. They say the 1-year-old was taken, with CPR in progress, to the hospital, where she died.

“I’m not comprehending how this could have even possibly happen,” said the girl’s father, Rianna Worthington.

WOWT confirmed the van involved is registered to the day care owner. The driver picked up Ra’Miyah and two of her siblings Monday morning. The other two children were removed from the van, but the 1-year-old was not.

“The day care picks them up in the morning, early in the morning,” Worthington said. “My thing is how can you forget a kid that you yourself put into the vehicle?”

The temperature reached 97 degrees outside during the day with a heat index of 113. At the hospital, Ra’Miyah’s parents were told her temperature was 109.

“How do you forget one when you take two off the van? How did you forget my baby?” said her mother, Sina Johnson.

It’s unclear just how long Ra’Miyah was left inside the van, but her parents have their suspicions.

“The day care has an app,” Worthington said. “They’ll tell you stuff with their kids throughout the day. She was never checked in. Only one of the three kids we sent was checked in, so put two and two together. You had to have my baby left in this car since this morning.”

Ra’Miyah was the youngest of six children. Her parents say she loved eating and dancing and always had a smile on her face.

“She loved, loved, loved her family,” Johnson said. “She loved her daddy. She was daddy’s little girl.”

The investigation into Ra’Miyah’s death is ongoing. It’s not clear at this time when or if charges will be filed.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. Those wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

---

Reporters Marlo Lundak, Bella Caracta and John Chapman, digital producers Zane Culjat and Nick Stavas and photographer Roger Hamer contributed to this story.

