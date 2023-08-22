Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an initial court appearance over a fatal crash.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The son of Iowa men’s head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an initial court appearance over a fatal crash.

Jonathan, 17, also known as Jack, McCaffery is cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Investigators said McCaffery hit 45-year-old Corey Hite on May 22. Hite died two weeks later.

The crash happened along Melrose Avenue at Kennedy Parkway. There is a pedestrian sign at Melrose, but not a stop sign.

Jack McCaffery is pleading not guilty. A non-jury trial is scheduled for next week.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk is a simple misdemeanor, which allows McCaffery to waive his right to appear on the first day of his trial.

A judge has not yet responded to the request.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts...
Testimony resumes Monday in trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old girl in Davenport
Clayton County Sheriff's Office
New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, left, listen as Iowa Gov. Kim...
Gov. Reynolds joins other governors in push for tighter border security
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Iowa State Fair Straw Poll finds Biden, Trump, Wagner leading their political parties
Republican governors visited the U.S. border in Texas on Monday, Aug. 21,2023.
Republican governors visit southern U.S. border in Texas