Temperatures and heat indexes continue to rise

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a very hot afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes in the 100s. It will only be a little cooler tonight with lows dropping into the 70s. It will be hot again on Wednesday with highs in the 90s and 100s and heat indexes potentially climbing over 110.

The Excessive Heat Warning for our entire area is now in effect until Thursday evening. High temperatures and heat indexes will be in the 100s on Thursday. It will be a bit cooler, but still hot on Friday with highs in the 90s. The heat wave will finally come to an end this weekend with highs in the 80s.

