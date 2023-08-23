Heat wave reaching its peak, with relief coming this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We still have a couple of hot days to deal with before more reasonable conditions arrive for the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues through at least Thursday evening for the area. Heat index values of 105 to 115 are expected for several hours during the daytime during this stretch, with little relief provided at night.

A few more clouds will be present today than the past couple of days, but likely not thick enough to provide much cover from sunshine. A southwest breeze will be felt by afternoon, too, but this will actually serve to push our air temperatures a little higher into the upper 90s today. As noted, heat index readings will be much higher than that due to the very humid conditions we’ll have. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, with some spots potentially hitting 100 or above for an air temperature.

Try and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible, especially things like outdoor work or exercise. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, and lightweight clothing, and try to take frequent breaks in an air conditioned space. Don’t forget about checking for people or pets in your vehicle before getting out; don’t leave them in a closed, unairconditioned car for any length of time.

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

A cold front moves through the area on Friday, which may keep our highs into the low to mid 90s. Better relief from the excessive heat will arrive into the weekend, when highs drop back toward a much more reasonable, and more seasonable, range in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will also drop, leading to a more comfortable feel and much cooler mornings.

