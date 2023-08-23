Iowa DOT: Roads could buckle amid extreme heat

The Iowa DOT says this week's heat could cause roads to buckle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Transportation said this week’s heat could cause roads to buckle.

It happens as concrete expands during stretches of temperatures above 90 degrees.

The Iowa DOT said it is difficult to anticipate where road buckling can happen, but older roads are a point of concern.

“There’s not really a way to identify it ahead of time,” John Hart, with the Iowa DOT, said. “They kind of happen randomly at locations where maybe the pavement is weak, or we have a lot of moisture buildup underneath the pavement as well.”

If you come across a road buckle, the DOT said to slow down and try to go around it.

