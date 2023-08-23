Iowa State Patrol clocks at least six driving over 100 mph in one afternoon

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said troopers clocked at least six drivers going over 100 mph on Highway 151 north of Cascade on Monday.

In a post on X, troopers said the speeders were clocked from a helicopter between 4 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. in a 65 mph zone.

From District 10 - Oelwein (US 151 North of Cascade)



Take a look at these high speeds checked by Trooper Pilot Grim between 4:00 PM & 7:25 PM tonight…ALL of these speeds were in a 65 MPH zone! Unacceptable!😡



97, 98, 100, 101, 109, 113, 112 & 136 pic.twitter.com/v8glAxAJMp — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) August 21, 2023

Speeders were clocked at 97, 98, 100, 101, 109, 113, 112 and 136 mph.

In a follow-up post, troopers said at least two of the drivers were racing when troopers stopped them and charged them with speeding (112 mph and 136 mph) and drag racing.

This comes as KCCI reports Iowa has already seen a record number of drivers caught speeding at more than 100 mph over the last three years.

