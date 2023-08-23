LIVE: Testimony continues Wednesday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony resumes Wednesday morning for the Davenport man charged with killing a 10-year-old girl.

Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing Breasia Terrell.

A forensic expert who analyzed her remains testified on Tuesday, saying Breasia was shot through the jaw and shoulder blade.

Breasia vanished in July 2020. Her remains were found in March 2021 near DeWitt.

Dinkins was jailed days after her disappearance on charges of violating sex offender registry requirements.

On the stand Tuesday, Dinkins’ cellmate testified about an exchange they had while watching a news story about Breasia.

“The news story came on and broadcasted that they were continually looking for her, and he would state that they’re never going to find her.”

Dinkins’ lawyers asked his cellmate if Dinkins ever admitted to killing Breasia.

He said “no” but he felt like it was a strange comment to make.

