Univ. of Iowa gives update on student sports betting investigation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the University of Iowa released a statement on the ongoing NCAA investigation into illegal sports gambling.

Gambling is illegal for individuals under the age of 21. It is also a breach of University and NCAA Policies for athletes.

The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games, influenced the outcome of those games, bet on other sports at their school or knowingly provided information to someone engaged in sports betting.

Back in May, Iowa said it identified 26 athletes in various sports that might have also compromised their NCAA eligibility. A multitude of athletes and staff at Iowa and Iowa State have been charged so far in the ongoing investigation. All of the players were charged with Tampering with Records.

You can read the university’s full statement below:

“The University of Iowa and the UI Athletics Department have been working cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) staff to determine the eligibility of student-athletes who were involved in sports wagering. The institution has received the SAR determinations for the 11 individuals who are current student-athletes. Because this information is protected through the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information will only be released once we have received the student’s consent.NCAA guidelines set forth a process for an appeal of the SAR staff’s decision.

The University will support student-athletes choosing to move forward with this process.”

