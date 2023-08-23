Very hot & humid conditions continue Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another hot and steamy afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Tonight, lows will only cool into the upper 70s. It will be very hot again on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat indexes on Thursday will climb into the 100s beginning at midday and continuing into the evening. The Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for the entire area through Thursday evening. A few ways to save money on electricity during the heat wave includes turning up your thermostat a few degrees, closing the shades to limit the amount of sunlight entering your house, using your ceiling fans, and unplugging any electronics you’re not using.

The heat wave will ease a bit on Friday with actual temperatures only reaching the low 90s. However, cooler conditions really move into the area this weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. However, there still isn’t any rain in the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.