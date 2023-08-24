Ames police wear oven mitts to beat the heat

When it’s so hot it feels like an oven, why not dress the part? A police officer in Ames is...
When it’s so hot it feels like an oven, why not dress the part? A police officer in Ames is poking fun at the heat by wearing oven mitts as a joke.(Ames Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (CNN) - When it’s so hot it feels like an oven, why not dress the part?

A police officer in Ames is poking fun at the heat by wearing oven mitts as a joke.

The city has a new record high for August 23 after hitting about a hundred degrees.

It’s so hot some schools are canceling classes and a local ice cream shop is closed until Friday. The owners of the ice cream shop say they’re worried the heat could break their outdoor cooler.

