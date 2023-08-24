Heat index of 105 to 115 or higher still likely Thursday

Still very hot today and tomorrow before more significant relief.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still at least a day away from temperatures turning much more reasonable, with heat and humidity staying high until then.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues across the entire area today. This indicates that heat index values of 105 to 115, occasionally higher, are likely today. Parts of the area will still be under this warning on Friday, as a cold front slowly moves through.

Air temperatures on the thermometer will make a push for the 100 degree mark today, with dew points remaining in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine will be abundant, with only a bit of a westerly breeze to help take a slight edge off of the heat.

Try and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible, especially things like outdoor work or exercise. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored, and lightweight clothing, and try to take frequent breaks in an air conditioned space. Don’t forget about checking for people or pets in your vehicle before getting out; don’t leave them in a closed, unairconditioned car for any length of time.

The aforementioned cold front will be moving through tonight into Friday, giving us a shot at some late-day showers or storms on Friday. It also will switch our winds to a more northerly direction, finally breaking this heat wave and bringing temperatures closer to normal for this time of year. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Humidity levels will also be way down, making for a more comfortable set of conditions to enjoy.

