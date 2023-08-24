LIVE: Testimony continues Thursday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

Testimony will resume Wednesday morning for the Davenport man charged with killing a 10-year-old girl.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony continues Thursday in the trial of Henry Dinkins.

He is charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. She disappeared in July 2020 in Davenport, and her remains were later found near Dewitt.

WATCH HERE:

On Wednesday, the associate medical examiner who performed Breasia’s autopsy testified that the 10-year-old was shot once in the jaw, and twice in the shoulder blade.

She confirmed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

An expert who analyzed bullets, and a gun found at the crime scene also testified.

He said he could not say for sure that the gun found was used to kill Breasia, but it is a possibility.

Dinkins’ trial is expected to last another three weeks. It is a bench trial, which means a judge will decide the verdict.



