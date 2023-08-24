Nearly half of Americans have unused gift cards, survey finds

Men have an average of $213 in unused value while women typically have $163
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly half of Americans have at least one unused gift card, according to a Bankrate study. The average value of that unused card is around $187 per person, which adds up to $23 billion nationwide.

Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman was surprised by the high value languishing in people’s wallets.

“That surprises me in the context of high inflation, high interest rates. Unused gift cards are real money,” Rossman commented.

He suggested people take an inventory of what gift cards they have and come up with a plan to use them.

“If it’s a store you don’t really like, make a plan for an upcoming friend or family member’s birthday or holiday gift. You can even consider gifting the card itself,” Rossman said. “Or finally, resale sites like CardCash and Raise, they’ll often give you something like 70 or 80% of what the card is worth.”

The National Retail Federation reports that gift cards are the second most popular gift category, so it’s not that people don’t want them, it’s that they stick them in a drawer and forget about them.

The 2009 Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure (CARD) Act bolstered protections for consumers buying and receiving gift cards. Among the protections are:

No service or inactivity fees can be charged against the balance until a minimum of 12 months from the activation date.

Gift cards cannot expire for a minimum of five years

Protections extend to merchant gift cards (for specific stores) and bank gift cards, such as those that carry a Visa or Mastercard logo

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has tips for buying and using gift cards plus advice on how to avoid gift card scams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in...
Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the area until at least Thursday evening.
Heat wave reaching its peak, with relief coming this weekend
FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second...
Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance

Latest News

Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
FILE - Emperor penguin chicks stand together in Antarctica on Dec. 21, 2005. The loss of ice in...
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane...
Gas prices down slightly, but holiday weekend could push them up soon