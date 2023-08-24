Woman charged for allegedly reporting her own murder

The Franklin Police Department said a woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police say a North Carolina woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.

According to the Franklin Police Department, 37-year-old Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was reported missing Friday. Officers began an immediate investigation due to the information provided, which implied that she was endangered or deceased, WHNS reports.

Police said Sweeney was found safe the next day. Investigators were able to determine that Sweeney allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports that claimed she had been murdered to a friend and the Department of Social Services.

“Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” the department said. “Family, friends and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

Sweeney was arrested Monday. She is charged with filing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephone and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
The son of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery is filing a motion to avoid an...
Son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery files motion to avoid initial court appearance
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in...
Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the area until at least Thursday evening.
Heat wave reaching its peak, with relief coming this weekend

Latest News

A suspect in a standoff died after allegedly shooting at police in Pittsburgh. (WTAE via CNN)
Officials speak after man facing eviction allegedly opens fire on Pittsburgh police
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more
The storm unleashed heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall in Dominican Republic
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and...
China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima nuclear plant begins wastewater release