Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy Clay County, Kentucky, has been canceled.

Kentucky State Police said the boy was found safe and the alert was dismissed at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials initially said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents.

Authorities did not immediately provide an update on where the child was found.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Varvera Junior
Missouri blue alert canceled for suspect that shot at law enforcement
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in...
Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital
An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the area until at least Thursday evening.
Heat wave reaching its peak, with relief coming this weekend

Latest News

Excavations are underway as search-and-recovery teams race to find remains. (KITV, KIMO CLARK -...
Maui fires: The race to find human remains
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug....
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Donald Trump posted on X for the first time since Jan. 8, 2021.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender