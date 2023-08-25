High heat hangs around one more day, before bigger improvement

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front brings more comfortable weather, but not before a chance for a few storms.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for most of the area today. Heat index values will reach at least 105 for part of the afternoon, before better relief works in tonight into tomorrow.

A cold front moving through the area today will bring only modest immediate change to our heat and humidity, with temperatures in the 90s still likely and heat index readings staying high. Expect the possibility of some showers and storms, too; the first possibility is an isolated one this morning, and another chance for scattered storms later in the day. If those late-day storms occur, then some strong to severe storms could take place. Damaging wind would be the main concern.

Fortunately, cooler and drier air does arrive this weekend and stick around for several more days. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, along with overnight lows as cool as the 50s, are likely. Unfortunately, those days also look pretty rain-free, which we could use.

